Lok Sabha candidates make beeline for astrologers, black magicians

The candidates come with their birth charts or jathaka, which have details such as their horoscope and the time of birth.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:17 AM

For representational purposes

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  With only two days left for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, candidates and aspirants from various political parties are making a beeline for astrologers as well as black magicians in BR Hills, Kollegal and other places. These candidates drive down to meet shamans to perform special pujas and even black magic rituals. Many astrologers are booked on Ugadi amavase (new moon) as they have signed contracts with politicians to conduct special pujas and animal sacrifice.

The candidates come with their birth charts or jathaka, which have details such as their horoscope and the time of birth. These charts are used to predict fortunes. Usually, the candidates take part in the ritual on day one but after that it is their confidants who take over the pujas, which sometimes go on for 12, 15, 19 and even 48 days.Purshotham, a resident of BR Hills, said that the pujas mostly take place in BR Hills and Kollegal because the priests and shamans have access to a certain shrub that is required for the rituals. 

Sources close to a pandit said such rituals cost the politicians anything between Rs 30,000 and Rs 5 lakh. Sources said a senior minister from the Centre and some of top politicians recently stayed for three days in Dodda Sampige forest of BR Hills and spent lakhs to hold pujas. Sources said that the politicians who have been visiting for the past 2-3 weeks have been doing so to better their prospects at winning. They also bring pamphlets and photographs of their rivals and perform pujas to mar their chances of winning.

Bommaiah, a tribal from BR Hills, said that of late he has seen an increase in the number of high-end cars belonging to politicians in BR Hills. He added that since the tribals are not too good at communicating, some pandits pose as astrologers and black magicians and make a quick buck. He also said that many tribals are paid Rs 300 each time they supply certain herbs and shrubs that are used for pujas.  

TAGS
Lok Sabha candidates Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

