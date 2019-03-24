Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha polls: Congress announces first list from Karnataka, retains all but one MP 

Like Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress is maintaining suspense on Bangalore South. 

Published: 24th March 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a prolonged wait and the Indian National Congress released its first list of candidates from Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Of the 20 seats in its kitty after seat-sharing with alliance partners Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has announced names for 18 seats. 

Like Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress is maintaining suspense on Bangalore South. 

The party is yet to announce its candidate for Hubli-Dharwad seat. Eight other constituencies have been handed over to the JDS.

Of its ten MPs, the Congress has retained nine and could not accommodate Tumkur's Muddahanumegowda since the seat has been conceded to the JDS. Former Prime Minister and JDS national President HD Devegowda will contest as the coalition's joint candidate from the seat. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The sitting MP, Muddahanumegowda, however, on Saturday decided to rebel against the party's decision and said he would file nominations too on Monday. 

MPs Prakash Hukkeri from Chikkodi, Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga, BV Nayak from Raichur, VS Ugrappa from Bellary, BN CHandrappa from Chitradurga, DK Suresh from Bangalore rural, KH Muniyappa from Kolar, Dhruvanarayana from Chamarajanagar and Veerappa Moily from Chikkaballapur will fight to be reelected from their constituencies once again.

After much deliberations, Veena Kashappanavar, the only woman candidate from Congress' first list, will contest from Bagalkot.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections: Trouble in Karnataka alliance as defiant Congress MP to take on Deve Gowda

Current MLC Rizwan Arshad has been chosen to contest from the high-profile Bangalore central where he would once again take on BJP's PC Mohan. Rizwan has been picked over senior Congress leader Roshan Baig. 

KPCC's working president Eshwar Khandre will contest from Bidar, considered a safe seat for the Congress. 

Other names include Virupaksha Sadunnavar for Belgaum, Rajashekhar Hitnal for Koppal, D R Patil for Haveri, Shamanur Shivashankarappa for Davangere, Mithun Rai for Dakshin Kannada, Vijayashankar for Mysore have been announced as candidates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JDS Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp