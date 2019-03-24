Home States Karnataka

Owning a house under government scheme is still a dream for this vegetable vendor

A vegetable vendor, Gangayya (57), his wife and son have been staying in a hut in Kotnalli Palya on Bengaluru-Honnavar Road in Tumakuru taluk

Published: 24th March 2019

Vegetable vendor Gangayya on the job | Shimoga Nandan

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Gangayya’s wait for a permanent house under a government scheme seems never-ending. A vegetable vendor, Gangayya (57), his wife and son have been staying in a hut in Kotnalli Palya on Bengaluru-Honnavar Road in Tumakuru taluk for the past seven years. The hut is built on a government land and lacks basic facilities like electricity.

Apart from Gangayya’s family, 10 other families stay in the locality.  “Before settling down at Kotnalli Palya, we were staying in a rented house near Mallasandra. It was difficult to pay Rs 2,000 as rent. This forced me to build a hut. Elected representatives promise pucca houses but it remains just on paper,” he said.Gangayya earns between Rs 200 and Rs 300 each day selling vegetables. His 20-year-old son works as a driver and earns Rs 200 each day.  

“I borrow Rs 10,000 as loan each month to run the house. Moneylenders charge exorbitant interest rates. It is impossible to own a house unless the government comes forward to help people like me,” he said.
Gangayya tried to get a government job for his son. His efforts, however, failed as he could not afford the “money which was demanded.”

