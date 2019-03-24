Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Pollution control board to train personnel for Sewage Treatment Plant maintenance

Absence of skilled manpower to repair and maintain defunct Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is proving to be a major challenge for apartment owners across the city.

Representative image of a sewage treatment plant (File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Absence of skilled manpower to repair and maintain defunct Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is proving to be a major challenge for apartment owners across the city. With the government making it mandatory for STPs to be installed in all apartments having 20 or more flats and sudden checks being conducted to assess their working condition, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has now decided to step in to help the public. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSPCB Member Secretary Manoj Kumar said the Board is now in the process of putting in place a system so that 200 to 300 skilled workers are available for public when a requirement arises.  

“We often come across instances where STPs stop working three or four years after their installation. The builder hands over the apartment to the resident welfare association after the specified period is over. For no fault of theirs, house owners find themselves stuck when these plants malfunction,” he said.  

The cost of installing a new STP ranges between `1 lakh and `5 lakh, depending on the size of the plant. “Many apartments were found connecting the sewage pipeline to the nearest underground water drain and releasing the untreated sewage into it. Some people engage local plumbers or even security guards to do something to set right the plants, which results in the filters getting damaged after some time,” Kumar added. 

“The issue was brought to our notice during a recent discussion with members of the Bangalore Apartments Federation and this made the Board think of fixing the lacunae,” he said. The Board has proposed providing training to those interested in acquiring these skills under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and the Secretary of the Department of Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, has accepted our request. 

