Home States Karnataka

Stones pelted at Darshan’s house; Yash too gets security

A miscreant pelted stones at actor Darshan’s residence in Rajarajeswarinagar in the early hours of Saturday.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yash, Darshan and other prominent members from Kannada film fraternity have announced support for Sumalatha Ambareesh. | (Pushkar V |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A miscreant pelted stones at actor Darshan’s residence in Rajarajeswarinagar in the early hours of Saturday. Darshan, along with actor Yash, had recently come out in support of  independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh who is contesting from Mandya. The police visited his residence on Saturday and registered a case. However, they are yet to identify the miscreant and find out the reason behind the incident. 

The police said the incident occurred around 3.30 am. “A passer-by hurled stones at Darshan’s residence in Ideal Homes Township, and one of the window adjacent to the main door was damaged.

We have obtained the CCTV footage to identity the accused, and find out his motive for doing so,” a senior police officer said, adding that since the actor is in Hyderabad he was not aware of the incident. Following the incident, two policemen have been deployed at the residence of Yash in Hosakerehalli to prevent any untoward incident.

TAGS
Yash Darshan Sumalatha Ambareesh Mandya

