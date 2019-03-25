Three held for pelting stone at Nikhil’s roadshow

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Two persons suffered injuries, while three cars were damaged after a mob of over 20 people allegedly hurled stones during the roadshow of JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Somanahalli in KR Pet taluk in the district recently. Following the incident, the police swiftly arrested three youths from the same village, who were produced before a local court and released on bail later.

According to KR Pet rural police who have registered two separate cases against a total of 24 people, those arrested were Keshav, Kishore and Sachin all residents of Somanahalli village.

The others booked in the case are Siddegowda of Sangapura, Ravi of Attuppe, Bharath of Somanahalli, Kirana, Lokesh, Yatish, Ravi, Ravi alias ‘Modi care’, Kirthi Kumar, Dhanu, Praveen and Vishwa from Somanahalli, Girish and others from Somanathapura village in the same taluk, who are currently at large.

Two persons who suffered injuries are Jagadish K B and Suresh M J, the driver of KR Pet MLA Narayan Gowda, who were treated as outpatients at a local government hospital.According to a police officer investigating the case, the search is on for the remaining accused.