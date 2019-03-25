Lok Sabha Elections: Deve Gowda to file papers today from Karnataka, after grandson

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru is all set to witness an important chapter in Karnataka politics, as former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is scheduled to file his nomination papers as the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate here on Monday.

The octagenarian has decided to file his papers only after his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy files his. Prajwal Revanna has already filed his papers from Hassan. Through a grand procession, he will reach Mini Vidhana Soudha to file his papers. “I will file my nomination around 2.15pm, accompanied by both JD(S) and Congress leaders,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara attributed it to the meeting of Gowda and AICC president Rahul Gandhi for conceding the Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat to JD(S).“Both the leaders, who met over seat sharing in New Delhi, came to that conclusion. I appeal to the incumbent Lok Sabha member S P Muddahanume Gowda to desist from the contest as we will place him appropriately in the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, after calling on Siddalinga Mutt Swami at Siddaganga Mutt, Deve Gowda said that in the wake of alliance government, Congress left the Tumakuru LS seat to JD(S).“The Deputy CM had come to my house offering me to contest from Tumakuru, while senior leader T B Jayachandra and his son also extended their support over the phone,” he said.

Meanwhile, S P Muddahanume Gowda will also file his nomination papers on Monday. To avoid any clash, the administration has fixed the slot between 11.30am and 2.30pm for alliance candidate’s procession and between 1pm and 3pm for Muddahanume Gowda.

Former Madhugiri MLA and Congressman K N Rajanna is also expected to file his nomination papers to contest as an independent. He says he is here to save the Congress in case he wins the elections.