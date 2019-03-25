Home States Karnataka

Few Congress leaders creating hurdles for JDS candidates ahead of Lok Sabha elections: HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy comments came a day after Muddahanumegowda announced that he will file his nomination as the Congress candidate from the Tumkur seat.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency candidate, are seen offering puja at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru before filing nomination papers. (Photo | Express)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Amid signs of rift, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that a few leaders of coalition partner Congress are creating hurdles for candidates of his party JD(S) ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"Few people in Congress tried to create speed breakers for my candidates. I won't let Janata Dal (Secular) workers do the same. The country is important for me. No matter how much they backstab my candidates, JD(S) workers and I won't do the same for 20 seats allocated to Congress in alliance with us," Kumaraswamy told media persons at Mandya.

Earlier on Sunday, Kumaraswamy had slammed Congress Lok Sabha member SP Muddahanumegowda for "unnecessarily" creating disturbance in the state ahead of the polls.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy had said, "We all are fighting unitedly but a few people are unnecessarily creating a disturbance for their personal gains."

"It is Congress' responsibility to sort out its own issues," he had said.

On March 23, JD(S) confirmed that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will contest from Tumkur, one of eight Lok Sabha seats conceded to JD(S) as a part of the seat-sharing arrangement with Congress in Karnataka.

His comments came a day after Muddahanumegowda announced that he will file his nomination as the Congress candidate from the Tumkur seat.

Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Congress will contest 20 seats and JD(S) eight.

On March 19, Kumaraswamy had said Congress and JD(S) will be fighting together to prevent BJP from making strides in the state.

Karnataka will go to polls during the second and third phases of the seven-stage elections on April 18 and April 23, respectively. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 17 seats in Karnataka while Congress bagged nine seats and JD(S) two. (ANI)

