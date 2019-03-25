It’s MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa vs his son-in-law in Davangere constituency

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: With the Congress announcing former minister and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa as its candidate to take on three-time MP G M Siddeshwara of the BJP, the stage is set for a high-octane electoral clash in Davangere Lok Sabha constituency.

It is also a clash in the family as Shamanur Shivashankarappa is the father-in-law of Siddeshwara. The allotment of ticket to him seems to have come as a surprise to Shamanur, who was expecting that his son S S Mallikarjun will be fielded. However, Mallikarjun had lost the last three elections to Siddeshwara.