Home States Karnataka

Nomination frenzy to kick off today

Monday will see nominations galore with many political bigwigs all set to file their papers from various constituencies in the State as the deadline draws close.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday will see nominations galore with many political bigwigs all set to file their papers from various constituencies in the State as the deadline draws close. March 26 is the last day for candidates to file nominations to contest the Phase II Lok Sabha polls on April 18.

The delay in the announcement of names of candidates by both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine has created a rush of sorts with several key candidates in the fray like former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and BJP’s D V Sadananda Gowda yet to file papers.

While the JD(S) supremo will file nomination in Tumkur, his grandson  Nikhil Kumar will file papers to contest as the alliance’s joint candidate from Mandya where he is pitted against Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate who now has BJP’s backing.

Gowda, who is facing rebellion from local Congress leaders led by sitting MP Muddahanume Gowda, will contest as JD(S)-Congress’ joint candidate. He will, however, file nominations in Tumkur only after his grandson and political debutant Nikhil files his in Mandya.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will accompany son Nikhil while Deputy CM G Parameshwara, in a show of solidarity, will accompany Gowda.

Congress leaders have been asked specifically to support the alliance candidate and make the nomination filing a gala affair. The celebration is aimed at sending a message of ‘unity’. In Mandya, the JD(S) is organising a massive rally to counter the swelling crowds that gathered at Sumalatha Ambareesh’s rally.

Nikhil is expected to file papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya between 12 noon and 12.30 pm ahead of which he will take part in a roadshow where more than a lakh people are expected to congregate.

In a show of strength, all six MLAs of the party from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency will join apart from JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda. 

SOME BIGGIES FILING PAPERS

BJP: Pratap Simha,A Manju, Nalin Kumar Kateel, DV Sadananda Gowda
Cong: Dhruvanarayana, Moily, K H Muniyappa, Rizwan Arshad
JDS-Cong: HD Deve Gowda, Nikhil Kumar

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls H D Deve Gowda Sadananda Gowda General Election Lok Sabha Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp