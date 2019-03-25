Nomination frenzy to kick off today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday will see nominations galore with many political bigwigs all set to file their papers from various constituencies in the State as the deadline draws close. March 26 is the last day for candidates to file nominations to contest the Phase II Lok Sabha polls on April 18.

The delay in the announcement of names of candidates by both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine has created a rush of sorts with several key candidates in the fray like former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and BJP’s D V Sadananda Gowda yet to file papers.

While the JD(S) supremo will file nomination in Tumkur, his grandson Nikhil Kumar will file papers to contest as the alliance’s joint candidate from Mandya where he is pitted against Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate who now has BJP’s backing.

Gowda, who is facing rebellion from local Congress leaders led by sitting MP Muddahanume Gowda, will contest as JD(S)-Congress’ joint candidate. He will, however, file nominations in Tumkur only after his grandson and political debutant Nikhil files his in Mandya.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will accompany son Nikhil while Deputy CM G Parameshwara, in a show of solidarity, will accompany Gowda.

Congress leaders have been asked specifically to support the alliance candidate and make the nomination filing a gala affair. The celebration is aimed at sending a message of ‘unity’. In Mandya, the JD(S) is organising a massive rally to counter the swelling crowds that gathered at Sumalatha Ambareesh’s rally.

Nikhil is expected to file papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya between 12 noon and 12.30 pm ahead of which he will take part in a roadshow where more than a lakh people are expected to congregate.

In a show of strength, all six MLAs of the party from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency will join apart from JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda.

SOME BIGGIES FILING PAPERS

BJP: Pratap Simha,A Manju, Nalin Kumar Kateel, DV Sadananda Gowda

Cong: Dhruvanarayana, Moily, K H Muniyappa, Rizwan Arshad

JDS-Cong: HD Deve Gowda, Nikhil Kumar