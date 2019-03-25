Home States Karnataka

Dharwad building collapse: Survivor takes selfie while stuck under debris

Chilling selfies by those who were trapped under the debris are going viral on social media.

Published: 25th March 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Manjunath Yavagal

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Chilling selfies by those who were trapped under the debris are going viral on social media. The pictures show people stuck under cement slabs with hardly any space to move. The large blocks could be seen almost near their head.

Most of the selfies taken under debris that are doing rounds were from the first and second day of the tragedy. The building that came crashing on March 19 had about 70-80 occupants when the incident occurred.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the survivors Manjunath Yavagal explained how large cement blocks kept falling on them even as they tried to hide under the blocks which had piled up.

“I gathered people at a safe space where we could squeeze in and take shelter. There was no much space to move around. I saw my mobile had signal and decided to inform my family that I am safe. But they did not believe and I could hear my mother crying. Then I took a selfie and sent it to them. I also asked women who were trapped to chant ‘Om Namaha Shivaya’ and took photographs of those who were trapped. What if it was our last picture? he added.“It took more than nine hours for the rescue team to locate me and 12 others,” he recalled.

Two more bodies found, Dharwad tragedy toll now 19.

ALSO READ | Honnamma widens gap in Dharwad building collapse debris to keep going

On the sixth day of the building tragedy in Dharwad, rescue teams have removed two bodies, including one of Iranna Hadpad (27), a resident of Turkur Shigihalli in Bailhongal.  Iranna was trapped under the building that collapsed on March 19 at Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad.

The team found the body by 2.30 am on Sunday. The body was crushed under the walls and pillars and was in a decomposed state.

The other body was found at 10.30 pm. The rescue teams suspect that around three people are feared trapped under the debris.

The relatives and parents of missing people are still waiting. A relative of Sahadev Solonki, Waghu and Navlu Jore who are still trapped inside said that they have lost all hopes of their survival.

