Sumalatha alleges threat to life, demands she be given security

Sumalatha alleged that her phones were being tapped and that she had spotted some police personnel frequently moving around near her residence.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat against Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar, has accused the JD(S) leadership of tapping her phones and using the state intelligence department officials to keep an eye on people visiting her residence.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Election Commission officials in the city on Monday, Sumalatha said intelligence department officials were posted near her house to keep a watch on the visitors. “Those officials had no answer when I questioned them... They are misusing government machinery and are doing it aggressively,” she said. She sought adequate police protection. Miscreants had recently pelted stones at actor Darshan’s house because he extended support to Sumalatha.

She also accused the JD(S) of offering money to her supporters in Mandya for attending the party rally held after Nikhil filed his papers. Responding to HD Kumaraswamy’s criticism that Sumalatha has nothing except Ambareesh’s name to seek votes, while he is seeking votes based on the work that he has done, the actress asked the CM to refrain from taking Ambareesh’s name during the campaign. She might file a complaint with the EC on Tuesday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“JD(S) is nervous of imminent defeat. The frustrated CM has put all administrative works on the backburner and is campaigning in Mandya to save his son,” BJP state general secretary C T Ravi told reporters. “There have been complaints of phone-tapping of political opponents, including Sumalatha, using money and criminal intimidation,” he added.

Sumalatha Ambareesh Mandya constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019

