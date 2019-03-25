Home States Karnataka

Villagers force MLA C N Balakrishna to walk 2.5 km to see dry tank

Shravanabelagola MLA C N Balakrishna had to taste the wrath of villagers in his constituency on Sunday.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Shravanabelagola MLA C N Balakrishna had to taste the wrath of villagers in his constituency on Sunday. The incident occurred when the MLA visited Didaga village to pacify farmers and villagers who were staging a protest demanding that authorities fill up tanks in Didaga and Kembalu hoblis near Didaga village.

Angry villagers asked the MLA to witness one of the dried tank and forced him to walk 2.5 km in blazing sun after they stopped him from boarding his vehicle.

“People in remote villages are facing acute shortage of drinking water. Elected representatives only visit here during elections and we will intensify the agitation if they fail to tackle the drought situation,” a villager said.

The farmers also threatened to boycott the polls if their demand is not met.The villagers criticised the MLA for failing to tackle the drought situation. Balakrishna said that the project to fill tanks in Kabbalu and Didaga was delayed due to various reasons. Steps  will be taken to complete them at the earliest, he added.

