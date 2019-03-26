8,500 polling booths are not disabled-friendly in Karnataka: NGOs

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: Voluntary organizations have started a survey of polling booths in the city and state to check which are accessible to the physically challenged, and people with other disabilities. At present, there are more than 8,500 polling booths in the state that have no ramps.

Even those booths which have ramps are not user-friendly as their construction falls short of the required standards for accessibility, either by walk or wheelchair. “Many ramps are built so steep that many of us cannot access them,” says Suresh (name changed), a physically challenged voter of Basavanagudi.

Accessibility at all levels

Various NGOs add that it is critical that polling booths are made completely accessible at every level. Sunil Jain, founder-trustee and chief enabler, Astha, says, “Everyone wants to vote and people with disabilities are no less. It is hoped that the CEO, Karnataka, will ensure that all requirements are met before polling day.”

A survey is going on across 200 polling booths in Bangalore South and Bangalore Central. Lakshmi Devi Ramanna High School polling stations No. 199 to 206 in Chamarajpet area were found to have no ramps.

Jain adds, “We started a physical survey of the polling stations, and it will be completed next week. This survey can be done by anyone by filling a simple survey form which can be downloaded from our website www.astha.in.”

People with Disabilities app

Under a new programme, disabled people need to share their details with the Election Commission via call service number (1950) or a specially designed app (PwD) that they can easily download on their android phones. The EC has decided to provide pick-up and drop facility to disabled voters and their assistants on voting day for free.

BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that in Bengaluru, all required facilities for people with disabilities were met, as per EC directives. They will also be provided transport to and from polling booths and for this, he further added.

