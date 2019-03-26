Govt revokes Ola suspension after firm pays Rs 15 lakh as fine 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to Ola drivers and users, the Transport Department on Monday revoked the six-months suspension of licence of Ani Technologies, the umbrella firm which runs the app-based cab aggregator, Ola Cabs. The department, which had ordered the suspension of licence on March 18 for operating bike taxis without licence or proper authorisation, revoked the order after the firm paid up Rs 15 lakh fine for its repeated violation.

This move came after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge ordered Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to intervene and hold a meeting with the Transport Department officials and Ola representatives to resolve the issue.

The urgency reportedly was due to the fact that on a daily basis at least 75,000 people depend on Ola to commute in the city. Sources and officials who were privy to the meeting said Ola admitted to the violation and agreed to pay the penalty to continue its services, and also informed the Transport Department that the bike taxi platform had been removed from its application.

Meanwhile, Ola in a statement said, “We are glad that the issue stands resolved and we regret any inconvenience caused to our driver-partners and passengers since Friday. We look forward to continue working with the state, to help address the challenges of mobility. We are committed to creating and enhancing livelihood opportunities for millions of driver-partners in the time to come.”

DRIVERS RELIEVED AS ISSUES RESOLVED

Tensions for both drivers and commuters mounted after the Ola’s Ola Money option had been not working properly for past four days.Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Taxiforsure and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said, “The matter has been resolved now. We all drivers and owners of the taxis submitted our side to the Transport Department and finally it has been resolved which has relieved our drivers.

Another worrying factor was that drivers who had made trips under Ola Money had not received their payments by Ola on Ola Money options. Now, as the matter has been resolved, we all will get our money back. Not just drivers, even commuters who had been using Ola Money had been worried. Transport Department officials have claimed that they received many requests from commuters to resolve the matter and allow Ola to run Ola cabs. We hope these incidents will not take place again,” he said.