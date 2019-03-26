LS polls 2019: Battle of rallies as Nikhil tries to outdo Sumalatha’s star power in Mandya

K Shiva Kumar By

MANDYA: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who wants his son Nikhil to test political waters from Mandya — from where independent candidate Sumalatha is also trying her luck — put up a mammoth show of strength to show that his family holds immense sway over the Vokkaliga heartland.The JD(S) rally saw party supporters dancing to the tune of drums, cultural troupes performing and songs being played. It was seen as an attempt to out do Sumalatha’s star power.

Though Sumalatha’s mega rally has shaken the rank and file of JD(S) through her attempts of making inroads into their strong JD(S) bastion and playing up the local card, the JD(S) leaders, under pressure to make the rally a success, turned the rally into a victory march-like celebration, projecting Nikhil as the real star of farmers and people of Mandya.

The partymen, wearing T-shirts of Nikhil, who arrived in buses and vehicles in large numbers, cheered for their leaders after performing pooja at Kalikambha temple. The villages showed their support with decked up bullock carts. Nikhil was in a white shirt and dhoti and rode on a bullock cart to send a message that they are for farmers. He thanked the people of Mandya for showing more love than the people of Hassan.

“I have placed my political future in your hands. I pledge to sacrifice my life to serve the people of Mandya,” he added.Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, the people of Mandya should water the plant (Nikhil ) that would give them shadow for years. Referring to Nikhil’s next movie ‘Kurukshetra’, he said, in the movie, he plays Abhimanyu’s role without the help of a guru and he his playing a similar role in Mandya Lok sabha elections.

Recalling his help extended to people of Mandya, without naming Sumalatha, he dared her to cite an example where she has helped one individual or family in all these years.He listed out development works taken up in Mandya on the irrigation front, a new sugar factory and other areas. “Your vote for Nikhil is a vote for development of Mandya,” he added.Referring to BJP leader BS Yedurappa announcing to campaign for Sumalatha, he reminded voters that the government has announced `8,000 crore to Mandya alone, that has been criticised by BJP leaders.

No power cut in Mandya, as Nikhil files papers

BENGALURU: Mandya has been seeing three to four hours of power cut every day for the last few days. However, there was no power cut on Monday, thanks to JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who filed his nomination papers in Mandya. On March 23, Mandya Superintendent of Police had written a letter to the executive engineer of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, urging them not to cut the power.

DyCM positive about convincing Muddehanume Gowda

TUMAKURU: Congress leader S P Muddahanume Gowda filed his nomination papers to contest against the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate H D Deve Gowda from Tumakuru here on Monday. He filed as an independent candidate. Well ahead of Deve Gowda, S P Muddahanume Gowda filed his papers early in the morning, and was still expecting to be declared as a party candidate. “There is still time for withdrawing the nomination and I am confident that I will persuade S P Muddahanume Gowda to desist from the contest,” Deputy CM G Parameshwara said.