MCC told to pay Rs 1,500 over 30 paise dispute

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was ordered to pay a compensation of `1,500 to a consumer for charging 70 paise excess in the water bill. According to a complaint filed by one Satish, a resident of Ramakrishnanagara H Block, with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in June 2018, he received a water bill of `340.30 from the Vani Vilas Water Works.

He, however, chose to pay only `340.

However, in July, Satish received a bill of 341, where it was mentioned that `1 was being charged extra towards the due of which 70 paise was the penalty and 30 paise the pending amount.Amused by this, Satish filed a case against Vani Vilas Water Works and its parent organisaton — Mysuru City Corporation— in August at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum alleging that instead of rounding off the bill to the nearest Rupee value, they have claimed 30 paise and in addition they are also collecting a penalty for not paying it. MCC authorities claimed that the 30 paise was added to the bill owing to a computer error and collecting `341 in July was also a mistake on their part.