Home States Karnataka

MCC told to pay Rs 1,500 over 30 paise dispute

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was ordered to pay a compensation of `1,500 to a consumer for charging 70 paise excess in the water bill.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was ordered to pay a compensation of `1,500 to a consumer for charging 70 paise excess in the water bill. According to a complaint filed by one Satish, a resident of Ramakrishnanagara H Block, with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in June 2018, he received a water bill of `340.30 from the  Vani Vilas Water Works. 

He, however, chose to pay only `340. 

However, in July, Satish received a bill of 341, where it was mentioned that `1 was being charged extra towards the due of which 70 paise was the penalty and 30 paise the pending amount.Amused by this, Satish filed a case against Vani Vilas Water Works and its parent organisaton — Mysuru City Corporation— in August at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum alleging that instead of rounding off the bill to the nearest Rupee value, they have claimed 30 paise and in addition they are also collecting a penalty for not paying it. MCC authorities claimed that the 30 paise was added to the bill owing to a computer error and collecting `341 in July was also a mistake on their part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp