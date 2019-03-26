Siddarameshwara seer advises to vote for NOTA

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: In order to draw the attention of the political parties and the country at a national level, the Bhovi Gurupeet of Chitradurga has decided in principle to exercise NOTA in the ensuing general elections to the parliament from Chitradurga parliamentary constituency.



Speaking to TNIE in the backdrop of the decision seer of the gurupeet Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy said that, ‘Even after having sizable population of nearly 2 lakh voters, none of the political parties have thought to issue tickets for contesting the elections from the Chitradurga (SC) constituency and we are marginalised, hence the mutt has decided to direct all the Bhovi community people to press NOTA button not only in Chitradurga but all across the state’.



He said that Chitradurga was the only constituency where a Bhovi candidate had the opportunity to win the elections, however, both Congress and BJP have neglected the community, in order to teach them

a fitting lesson this weapon would be used.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE



The issue would be placed before the Bhovi people at the convention organised on March 30 or April 1 at Chitradurga after which a strong decision would be taken up.



Bhovi’s strongly rallied behind BJP in the district which is evident from the victory of M Chandrappa (Holalkere) and Gulihatti D Shekhar (Hosadurga), however the party this time after giving assurances to

Janardhana Swamy, Manappa Vajjal and Somashekhar didn’t consider their name and finally cleared the candidature of Anekal Narayanaswamy who is hailing from Madiga community. This has raised the ire of the Bhovi’s who have decided to use NOTA.



Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa visit mutt



Understanding the danger if NOTA is exercised both the former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah (Congress) and B S Yeddyurappa (BJP) made quick visit to the mutt and tried to convince the Seer Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy, however, Pontiff was unfazed and he didn’t turn from his decision to direct all the Bhovi’s to exercise NOTA on the poll day.



Pontiff said that, this should be a lesson for politicians for taking vague decisions of rejecting major communities while selecting the candidates for the elections.



Bhovi’s try to prevent Yeddyurappa



During Yeddyurappa’s visit to the Bhovi gurupeet, some Bhovi community people tried to prevent him from entering the mutt premises and said that the decision of BJP is a heinous crime against the community and the BJP leaders have no moral right to come to the mutt.



Later they were pacified by a group of Bhovi leaders and the BJP leaders Yeddyurappa, Poornima Srinivas, M Chandrappa, candidate Anekal Narayanaswamy were allowed to come to the mutt and meet pontiff. However, the decision of NOTA was not changed by the Pontiff.