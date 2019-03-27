April 2016 English paper ‘leaked’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakhs of students who were preparing for the SSLC second language English examination, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, grew tense after an English question paper was circulated on WhatsApp late Tuesday evening.

However, officials from the Department of Public Instruction clarified that the paper making the rounds was fake, and was set for the April 2016 exam.

In an official statement, the department said, "Following the information received with the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board about the second language English question paper... making the rounds on WhatsApp and verifying it, it is clarified that the paper making the rounds was fake and it appears to be the April 2016 paper. Parents and candidates need not worry."

Following this information, officials verified that all three sets of papers were prepared for the examination, and gave an assurance that the message being circulated was fake. The paper scheduled for Wednesday was not leaked.