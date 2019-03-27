Home States Karnataka

Busy bee: Dharwad mortician works on 19 bodies in a week

Tanaji Bole (52) has been working at the Dharwad Civil Hospital for the last 30 years.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Tanaji Bole (52) has been working at the Dharwad Civil Hospital for the last 30 years. But never in his career has he worked the way he did in the last week.He had to attend to 19 bodies in a span of seven days and didn’t get to go home. Though his senior officers asked him to rest, he refused, saying “work comes  first.”

He slept in a small space near the mortuary and would get up to attend to bodies even in the middle of the night.Tanaji started his career in the mortuary when he was 20. According to him, there are very people who opt for this profession. Currently, he earns RS 20,000 a month.  “No one wants to do this job. But someone has do it. Govindappa, who worked 30 years ago in this mortuary, trained me. Now, by looking at a corpse, I can tell the cause of death. On an average, I attend to about 20 bodies a month. But this week alone, because of the building collapse, I attended to 19 bodies,” Tanaji said.

It is also common among morticians to consume alcohol, which is believed to help them survive the foul smell, but Tanaji abstains.“I am happy with my job and I never complain. My children tell me to quit the job as they have also started earning now. But it will be difficult for the hospital to find a replacement, as many do not come forward to do the job that I am doing,” he added.

Rtd prof lends helping hand to victims

DHARWAD: A retired professor from Dharwad has extended a helping hand to a couple who survived the building tragedy.  According to Mangala Bhat, the professor, she donated rs 10,000 to the couple. Mangala said she rushed to the hospital after hearing about the tragedy. There, she found out the condition of Dileep Kokare-Sangeeta Kokare. “Most of the injured and deceased hail from poor families. We have to take care of such families,“ she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharwad building collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp