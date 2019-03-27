For this grindstone maker, elections hardly matter

By Express News Service

HASSAN: For 47-year-old grindstone maker M Ravi, Lok Sabha elections do not mean anything. Sitting next to dusty Hassan-Mysuru highway on the outskirts of the city, Ravi quietly goes about his work hoping to make enough money to take care of his family.

“These elections do not make any difference to people like us,” said Ravi, who has put up a small tent just enough to protect him from the summer heat. “Like most people in Hassan, I will also go and vote on that day, but I do not have any expectations from anyone,” says Ravi stoically, who works from 8 am to 4 pm, making grindstones.

While on a lucky day, he gets one or two customers, but for many days, he won’t even get a single customer. “I get one piece of granite stone for `200 and after making a grindstone, sell it for around `600. My monthly income depends on the number of customers I get. Sometimes, I make around `10,000 in a month, but that is also just enough to take care of our family that consists of my mother, wife, son, and daughter-in-law.”

Ravi’s son, a school dropout, works as a daily wager to help the family. “We do not earn enough to save, it is always hand-to-mouth existence for us,” he said. “People keep talking about elections and sometimes even I watch news on television. However, I feel these elections make no difference to people like us. We have to work hard to take care of our families. Making grindstones and selling them is the only source of our livelihood and I just focus on it,” he said. Ravi acknowledges that the state government’s schemes like providing rice at subsidised price has helped poor people like him.