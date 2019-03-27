Home States Karnataka

For this grindstone maker, elections hardly matter

Ravi acknowledges that the state government’s schemes like providing rice at subsidised price has helped poor people like him.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

M Ravi, a grindstone maker, acknowledges that the state government’s schemes like providing rice at subsidised price has helped poor people like him | NAGARAJa GADEKAL

By Express News Service

HASSAN: For 47-year-old grindstone maker M Ravi, Lok Sabha elections do not mean anything. Sitting next to dusty Hassan-Mysuru highway on the outskirts of the city, Ravi quietly goes about his work hoping to make enough money to take care of his family.

“These elections do not make any difference to people like us,” said Ravi, who has put up a small tent just enough to protect him from the summer heat. “Like most people in Hassan, I will also go and vote on that day, but I do not have any expectations from anyone,” says Ravi stoically, who works from 8 am to 4 pm, making grindstones.

While on a lucky day, he gets one or two customers, but for many days, he won’t even get a single customer. “I get one piece of granite stone for `200 and after making a grindstone, sell it for around `600. My monthly income depends on the number of customers I get. Sometimes, I make around `10,000 in a month, but that is also just enough to take care of our family that consists of my mother, wife, son, and daughter-in-law.”

Ravi’s son, a school dropout, works as a daily wager to help the family. “We do not earn enough to save, it is always hand-to-mouth existence for us,” he said. “People keep talking about elections and sometimes even I watch news on television. However, I feel these elections make no difference to people like us. We have to work hard to take care of our families. Making grindstones and selling them is the only source of our livelihood and I just focus on it,” he said. Ravi acknowledges that the state government’s schemes like providing rice at subsidised price has helped poor people like him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp