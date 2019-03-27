Home States Karnataka

Former PM HD Deve Gowda to quell rebellion in Congress?

Sources said JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda might intervene and try to pacify the rebels.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Congress is still trying its best to get back its disgruntled rebels. Sources said the rebels in Tumkur Lok Sabha seat are most likely to withdraw their nomination papers, provided they are given assurances by the Congress as well as the top leaders of the alliance partner JD(S).

Sources said JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda might intervene and try to pacify the rebels. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao held several rounds of talks with former Madhugiri MLA KN Rajanna, as he too had filed his nomination papers, and requested him to withdraw the nomination.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, too, has been in touch with Tumkur MP Muddahanume Gowda, who had to concede his seat. Parameshwara had earlier expressed confidence that he will persuade Muddahanume Gowda.

Puttalingaiah, a political analyst, said, “If Gowda is successful in coaxing them, he will score brownie points over former CM Siddaramaiah.”

HD Deve Gowda india elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

