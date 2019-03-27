KSPCB sends scrap back to Kerala

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two truckloads of waste material, which were purchased and brought to Mysuru from Kerala by two scrap dealers, have been sent back to the neighbouring state by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The vehicles were seized by the police in the district in January, and were released on Monday following a recent court order.

KSPCB officials also sent one of their staffers along with the vehicles to collect photo evidence that the waste has reached the neighbouring state.According to environment officer B M Prakash, the second JMFC court, Mysuru, had on March 23 ordered the release of the vehicles -- a lorry and a goods carrier -- seized by the Jayapura police two months ago.

Following the release of the vehicles, affidavits were collected from the scrap dealers, Mirza Vikhar Abbas, a resident of Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Colony, Kalyangiri Nagar in the city, and Puttanarasappa of Vinayaka Nagar in Bengaluru.

In his affidavit on March 25, Abbas said, “I purchasd some scrap items from M/s PK Plastic, Wayanad, Calicut in Kerala, and while transporting the same to M/s G S Enterprises, Bannur Road, Mysuru, the pollution control board authorities during inspection found the scrap items to be harmful. Now, I am returning those scrap items back to M/s P K Plastic.”

Puttanarasappa, who also brought the scrap material from the same Kerala firm, submitted a similar affidavit, and returned the material back to Kerala.

Assistant environment officer Umme Hamida supervised the operation of sending back the vehicles through Moolehole check-post at Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district.