Home States Karnataka

KSPCB sends scrap back to Kerala

The vehicles were seized by the police in the district in January, and were released on Monday following a recent court order.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and police officials with one of the trucks

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two truckloads of waste material, which were purchased and brought to Mysuru from Kerala by two scrap dealers, have been sent back to the neighbouring state by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The vehicles were seized by the police in the district in January, and were released on Monday following a recent court order.

KSPCB officials also sent one of their staffers along with the vehicles to collect photo evidence that the waste has reached the neighbouring state.According to environment officer B M Prakash, the second JMFC court, Mysuru, had on March 23 ordered the release of the vehicles -- a lorry and a goods carrier --  seized by the Jayapura police two months ago.

Following the release of the vehicles, affidavits were collected from the scrap dealers, Mirza Vikhar Abbas, a resident of Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Colony, Kalyangiri Nagar in the city, and Puttanarasappa of Vinayaka Nagar in Bengaluru.

In his affidavit on March 25, Abbas said, “I purchasd some scrap items from M/s PK Plastic, Wayanad, Calicut in Kerala, and while transporting the same to M/s G S Enterprises, Bannur Road, Mysuru, the pollution control board authorities during inspection found the scrap items to be harmful. Now, I am returning those scrap items back to M/s P K Plastic.”

Puttanarasappa, who also brought the scrap material from the same Kerala firm, submitted a similar affidavit, and returned the material back to Kerala.

Assistant environment officer Umme Hamida supervised the operation of sending back the vehicles through Moolehole check-post at Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp