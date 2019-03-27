RGHUS toppers slam medical fee hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gold medallists of the 21st annual convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Tuesday expressed unhappiness at the fee hike for post-graduate medical and dental courses.

Recently, the state government had announced a 15 per cent fee hike for both government quota seats at private colleges and seats under private quota for the academic year 2019-20.

Dr Vallish Shenoy from AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, who bagged five gold medals and a cash award in MBBS, said, "It is not a good move by the state government to hike the fee. This will adversely affect post-graduate medical seat aspirants from economically weaker sections."He felt that when it was decided to hike the fee, the government should also have instituted scholarships for students.

"We do get stipends, but that is for our work as post-graduates. To compensate the fee hike, I feel the government should provide some scholarship," Shenoy said.

Dr Samanvitha H from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, who bagged three gold medals in MBBS, also concurs. "The fee hike seems like a give-and-take policy. The authorities feel that since it gives stipends, it can increase the fee, but the fact is, we get stipend for our work as post-graduates. We work more than regular doctors at government hospitals."

Dr Anusha K L from Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari, who bagged four gold medals and a cash prize in MS (Ophthalmology), said it is not fair on the part of the government to increase the fee for medical courses every year.

“The fee hike at government colleges is not fair. Before increasing the fee, the government must think of the students,” said Dr Anusha K from KVG Dental College and Hospital, Sullia, who bagged a gold medal instituted by the RGUHS for securing highest marks in the BDS course.

Toppers say no to rural service

A majority of gold medallists and toppers have decided to skip the compulsory rural service after MBBS, and also not pay the penalty as the case is pending before the High Court. “Instead of going for one year rural service after MBBS we can complete our post-graduate and then take it up. But as there is no provision for this, most of us have decided to break the bond,” said a student. Students violating the mandatory rural service have to pay a penalty up to `10 lakh.

CNR Rao bats for dual doctoral degree

Scientist prof C N R Rao, who delivered the convocation address, urged RGUHS to introduce MD PhD programme in Medicine, which is a dual doctoral degree for physician-scientists. The programme combines vocational training of Doctor of Medicine degree with the research expertise of Doctor of Philosophy degree. Stating that no university in the country offers such a course, Rao requested the RGUHS to be the first in the country to start the programme.