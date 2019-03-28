Home States Karnataka

2019 LS polls: Nominations under EC’s scrutiny, 278 make the cut in Karnataka

The nomination of 56 candidates from across 14 constituencies included in the first phase of polls were rejected by electoral officers for various reasons on Wednesday.

BENGALURU:  The nomination of 56 candidates from across 14 constituencies included in the first phase of polls were rejected by electoral officers for various reasons on Wednesday. According to a central list released by officials as well as inputs from local officials, 335 candidates had filed nominations by the end of Tuesday and after scrutiny on Wednesday, only 278 candidates made the cut, including a Chitradurga candidate, whose decision is pending. 

All three Bengaluru constituencies saw the highest rejections with Bangalore South seeing nine rejections and Bangalore North and Central  having eight candidates rejected each. Udupi-Chikmagalur saw no rejections and all 14 candidates will contest the elections. In Mandya, only one nomination was struck down and 26 candidates remain in the fray. Similarly, in Chamarajanagar, one candidate was rejected.

SP Muddahanumegowda, who had filed nomination as a Congress candidate as well as an independent, had his Congress nomination rejected by the electoral officer. He will still contest against HD Deve Gowda as an independent. 

While the central list did not have information on Chikballapur and Chitradurga, local electoral officials said that one nomination was kept pending in Chitradurga while seven were rejected in Chikballapur.A total of 450 nominations had been filed by all 335 candidates, which were submitted for scrutiny. 

