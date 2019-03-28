Address contamination: Belagavi residents tell officials

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Four wells in Somwarpeth of Tilakwadi have been contaminated. Residents say they brought the issue to the notice of the local authorities two months ago and even submitted memorandums to the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) and the district administration, but in vain. The soaring temperatures will only worsen the problem, they fear.

The corporation officials claim that that the water contamination is not due to leakage in the drainage system, and that the residents should approach the Water Board officials. As the water reeks of fuel smell, the residents now suspect that leakage from two nearby petrol bunks could have also contaminated the water Raghavendra Narvekar, one of the residents, said he along with others had approached BCC and the authorities concerned visited the area for inspection.

The authorities admitted that the well water was contaminated, but they said it was not due to leakage in drainage system, he added. He said as the water started stinking more, the residents decided to get the water samples tested in a laboratory. He said the well water smelt like fuel and reports from two laboratories of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board and the Health Department clearly stated that the water was unfit for consumption.