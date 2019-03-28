Home States Karnataka

Address contamination: Belagavi residents tell officials

Though authorities admit that the well water is contaminated,they didn't blame leakage in drainage system for the same.

Published: 28th March 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

A local pointing out contaminated water at his home

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Four wells in Somwarpeth of Tilakwadi have been contaminated. Residents say they brought the issue to the notice of the local authorities two months ago and even submitted memorandums to the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) and the district administration, but in vain.  The soaring temperatures will only worsen the problem, they fear.

The corporation officials claim that that the water contamination is not due to leakage in the drainage system, and that the residents should approach the Water Board officials. As the water reeks of fuel smell, the residents now suspect that leakage from two nearby petrol bunks could have also contaminated the water  Raghavendra Narvekar, one of the residents, said he along with others had approached BCC and the authorities concerned visited the area for inspection.

The authorities admitted that the well water was contaminated, but they said it was not due to leakage in drainage system, he added. He said as the water started stinking more, the residents decided to get the water samples  tested in a laboratory. He said the well water smelt like fuel and reports from two laboratories of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board and the Health Department clearly stated that the water was unfit for consumption.

TAGS
Karnataka Pollution Control Board Belagavi contaminated water Belagavi City Corporation

Comments

