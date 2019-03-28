Boy gets trapped in lift, dies

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An eight-year-old boy died after he was trapped in a lift at an apartment in Chilimbi here on Wednesday. The building, Bharathi Heights, is located on 4th Cross road. The deceased, Manjunath, is the son of Neelappa, who works as a security guard in the same apartment, and Parvathi. They hail from a village in Bagalkot district.

Residents said the boy was trying to keep the lift waiting for his mother when it moved and he died. Manjunath was a student at Canara Higher Primary School in Urwa. Most of the residents were at work when the incident occurred at around 2 pm.“He had placed his foot inside the lift to keep it open. When the lift moved up, the boy got stuck, dragged, and died,” said sources from the building society.