Home States Karnataka

Boy gets trapped in lift, dies

An eight-year-old boy died after he was trapped in a lift at an apartment in Chilimbi here on Wednesday.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  An eight-year-old boy died after he was trapped in a lift at an apartment in Chilimbi here on Wednesday. The building, Bharathi Heights, is located on 4th Cross road. The deceased, Manjunath, is the son of Neelappa, who works as a security guard in the same apartment, and Parvathi. They hail from a village in Bagalkot district.  

Residents said the boy was trying to keep the lift waiting for his mother when it moved and he died. Manjunath was a student at Canara Higher Primary School in Urwa. Most of the residents were at work when the incident occurred at around 2 pm.“He had placed his foot inside the lift to keep it open. When the lift moved up, the boy got stuck, dragged, and died,” said sources from the building society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp