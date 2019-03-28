Home States Karnataka

CM Kumaraswamy calls Karnataka tax raids 'revenge politics'

Kumaraswamy alleged that the offer of a constitutional post to the I-T Director-General Balakrishnan has helped the PM in his revenge game.

Published: 28th March 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the Income-Tax Department to threaten political leaders of the ruling JD-S and Congress in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the I-T raids were nothing but "revenge politics by the BJP-led NDA government".

"The Income-Tax Department raids on some businessmen and our important political leaders in the state is revenge politics by the Modi government. I will not be cowed down," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

ALSO READ: I-T raids at residences of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju, relatives in Mandya

Terming these raids as Modi's real and open surgical strikes, the Chief Minister alleged that the offer of a constitutional post to the I-T Director-General B.R. Balakrishnan has helped the Prime Minister in his revenge game.

"Highly deplorable to use government machinery and corrupt officials to harass opponents during election time," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka tax raids Karnataka IT raids

