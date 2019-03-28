Home States Karnataka

Farming is just not enough to make ends meet in Chikballapur

Many farmers here are turning to other methods of earning as the Yettinahole project to the water-scarce lands gets delayed.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal works as a farmer as well as a tailor to eke out a living

Gopal works as a farmer as well as a tailor to eke out a living. | Pushkar V

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR : Chikballapur has been in dire need of a solution for water scarcity. Farming is a major source of income here. The district supplies cereals, fruits as well as vegetables to Bengaluru. 
Poor income and even greater losses result in many farmer suicides here. Continuous demands from farmers for a better procurement have fallen on deaf ears. The state government had offered Yettinahole project to the water-scarce lands here as a solution but delays have plagued the project. There is a lot of cynicism about when the farmers will actually receive this water.

In such a situation, many farmers here are turning to other methods of earning. Gopal B lives on a farm with his wife and daughter. He grows vegetables on the farm and has a small dairy with four cows. However, financial difficulties have  forced him to take up another job as a tailor. He is now a trained fashion designer. Interestingly, he also reached out to many  youngsters who want to be trained  and he does it for free. He has coached about 100 youngsters for free till now, he said.

Though farmers like Gopal try their best to help others while eking out a living doing two jobs, there is little sympathy for them from the local administration.Gopal’s mother died less than two weeks ago. Since his father passed away some years ago, and the land inheritances would have been divided equally between Gopal and his nine siblings, they needed his mother’s death certificate.

ALSO READ| It’s a see-saw battle in Chikballapur Lok Sabha seat

However, Gopal was in for a rude shock when the officers in-charge of his mother’s death certificate refused to give it. They said they needed a doctor’s certificate. “The doctor said he cannot give a certificate unless I have proof that she has died,” he said. When Gopal explained that his mother had died due to old age, the doctor said the only way he could give a certificate was by exhuming the body. Gopal, who could not bear to even think about it, returned heavy-hearted. 

However, he said said despite all the apathy he has faced, he will still go ahead and vote. “We come from a traditional family of voters and I will cast my vote this time,’’ he says with enthusiasm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chikballapur Chikballapur issues Rural Kanataka issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp