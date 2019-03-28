Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Pre-University College teachers evading evaluation work will face criminal action

Teachers said that it will be a dilemma as they may be called up for election work also.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Representational image.(File | EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pre-university college teachers who are evading the ongoing evaluation work of second year pre-university course will face criminal action. This is the warning given by the department to all eligible evaluators who have received evaluation orders and are not attending the same. In an SMS sent to the evaluators, the department stated, “Report to the evaluation work, failing which, criminal proceedings will be initiated under the Karnataka Education Act.”

Evaluation work resumed from March 25, and of the total 18,346 assistant evaluators, only 11,817 were present on day one. As on Wednesday, six per cent of the total 21,000 eligible evaluators were absent.
Those with health issues, fixed family engagements, and those who have children appearing for the second PU exams, have been exempted, with prior permission from the director of the PU department. However the rest have to report for evaluation work. 

“Under the Karnataka Education Act and amendments brought to the act during 2018 examinations, there is a provision to initiate criminal action against those who skip evaluation work,” said a senior official of the department.As per data available from the department, at least three per cent of the evaluators have sought exemption for health-related reasons.

According to the deadline set by the department, the evaluation work has to be completed by the first week of April and the announcement of results by the second week of April.Difficulty in uploading marks onlineWith the department making it mandatory to enter marks online from this year, several teachers are finding it difficult due to lack of training.

Talking about this, a teacher said, “This is really difficult for us as we are not used to this system.”
Not just lack of training, teachers from some of the evaluation camps in Bengaluru have alleged that the systems are slow and the process is getting delayed. “In our centre, there are around 500 evaluators but only 15 computers to upload the marks,” added another teacher.

Teachers in dilemma
Teachers who have received a warning message from the department to take part in evaluation work are in trouble, as they have even received communication from the Election Commission to take part in election work. “Some of us are in a dilemma and don’t know which one to attend. We are unable to decide between the two,” said a teacher. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pre University techers Karnatak Education Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp