Karnataka PWD minister H D Revanna lashes out at BJP for I-T raids on JDS leaders

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on the NDA government at the Centre for raiding the residence of JDS leaders in Mandya and Hassan, PWD minister H D Revanna said that the Devegowda family was never afraid of I-T raids and this is not new for his family too.

A visibly angry Revanna lost his temper while reacting to the raids and alleged that the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, B R Balakrishna was an agent of BJP and is unfit for the post.

He further said that the same official allegedly gave a clean chit to the state BJP President 24 hours after raiding his property. "The Gowda family has faced many critical issues like I-T, ED and CBI," he said adding that the NDA and its leader PM Narendra Modi were misusing the autonomous bodies.

"Modi will lose his image if he continues his revenge politics by targeting opposition leaders during the election. BJP cannot demoralize the JDS leaders through I-T raids," he added.

I-T officials are continuing raids at the houses of class 1 contractors and associates of HD Revanna; Ashwath and Rayigowda in Channarayapatna town and Narayanareddy in Arsikere.