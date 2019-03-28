Home States Karnataka

Large quantity of detonators seized at Karnataka's Kushalnagar

Kushalnagar Rural Police retrieved 21 electrical detonators, 200 non-electrical detonators, 239 tubes of ammonium nitrate, 5 packets of 5 kilos calcium hydroxide and 14 roles of safety fuse. 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kushalnagar police have nabbed five accused and have seized a large quantity of detonators stored at a house in Sundarnagar in Kushalnagar. 

The Kushalnagar Rural Police, on receiving reliable information, raided Sundarnagar resident Manju’s house on Tuesday night, and retrieved 21 electrical detonators, 200 non-electrical detonators, 239 tubes of ammonium nitrate, 5 packets of 5 kilo calcium hydroxide and 14 roles of safety fuse. 

Meanwhile, hoarders of these explosive – R Manju (37), a daily wager and resident of Sundarnagar; Kubera (45), an auto driver and resident of Basaveshwara Layout in Kushalnagar; Mani (33), a daily wager and resident of Sundarnagar; Ravi K R alias Ravi Chandra (31), an employee at a coffee curing centre and resident of Baichanalli in Kushalnagar and Rizwan Ahmen (54), a farmer from Mysuru were arrested by Kushalnagar rural police after thorough investigation. 

A case has been filed at Kushalnagar rural police station and the accused have been booked under the explosive substance act, 1908. The operation was carried under the guidance of SP Dr Suman Pannekar and was led by Somwarpet DySP Dinakar Shetty, Kushalnagar CPI Dinesh Kumar BS alongside Kushalnagar rural police. 

