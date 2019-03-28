Home States Karnataka

Southern Railways staff to celebrate Mutthappa Mahothsava

Along with a spread of 12 Kerala delicacies, the three-day Muttappa Kshetra Mahotsava will showcase bhootha kola-like Vellatam performances, where devotees can have darshan of the deity.

Published: 28th March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mutthappa, an avatar of Lord Shiva, revered as the God of the Southern Railways, will be celebrated by devotees at the railway colony behind Wenlock Hospital on the last three days of March. Most of the devotees in the city are railway employees, many of whom have origins in Kerala. 

Along with a spread of 12 Kerala delicacies, the three-day Muttappa Kshetra Mahotsava will showcase bhootha kola-like Vellatam performances, where devotees can have darshan of the deity. It starts at 5 am on March 29 and ends by 12 noon on March 31.

Each day, akki payasam will be distributed as prasadam. “About 10,000 devotees are expected to participate,” said Thilaka, temple priest. I Babu, senior engineer of the railway mechanical department, recalled how worshiping Mutthappa was permitted in the Indian Railways during the British era, and permeated through many stations across the southern rail line in Kerala.

“When the railways were being established in the region, more than 100 years ago, Britishers were not able to build the Valapattanam bridge to lay the rail tracks, as the pillars would just collapse. Apart from Kerala, the deity is worshipped in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” he told TNIE. Kasargod Station has no temple because there is no one to maintain it, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muttappa Kshetra Mahotsava Lord Muthappa Souther Railways religious celebration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp