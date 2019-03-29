Congress workers raise pro-BJP slogans, refuse to support Deve Gowda's grandson in Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN/MYSUR : It’s less than three weeks to go for the polls, and the coalition leaders still seem to be struggling to work together. On Friday, the JD(S) and Congress leaders had to face major embarrassment as differences among the leaders came to the fore. The only solace for coalition partners was rebel Co ngress MP Muddahanume Gowda withdrawing from contesting against former PM HD Deve Gowda in Tumkur.

In Arsikere, Hassan district, PWD Minister H D Revanna and his son and JD(S) candidate Prajwal had to face the wrath of the Congress leaders during a joint meeting convened to ensure coordination between the netas of both the parties, while in Mysuru senior JD(S) leaders stayed away from a meeting convened by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, sending a message that all is not well in the coalition camp.

The meeting in Arsikere, attended by Revanna, Prajwal and senior Congress leaders witnessed pandemonium after local PLD bank president Shashivala Gangadhar and Congress leader Nagatihalli Ravi raised slogans against the JD(S) leaders. Some even stated that they will vote for BJP as they are frustrated with the attitude of the JD(S) netas, who have sidelined sincere Congress workers in Arsikere taluk since the coalition government had come to power.

KPCC vice president Shivaram came to the rescue of Revanna and Prajwal and said that the father-son duo will take Congress workers into confidence while taking any decisions. He urged his party leaders to work for the coalition candidate. After the meeting, Revanna claimed that those who created a ruckus were not from the Congress party.

In Mysuru, JD(S) ministers T Deve Gowda and Sa Ra Mahesh and other leaders skipped the meeting convened by Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah said they should set aside their differences to face common enemy BJP and not give too much importance to leaders’ absence.

We must set aside differences: Siddu

Siddaramaiah said they should set aside their differences to face common enemy BJP.

He said he and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda will campaign in all 28 constituencies. "The Congress- JD(S) leaders should forget what happened in the past . If we work in tandem we will be able to win with 2 lakh votes," he said.

He said he and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda will campaign in all 28 constituencies. “The Congress- JD(S) leaders should forget what happened in the past . If we work in tandem we will be able to win with 2 lakh votes,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that he was ready for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his contribution to Karnataka and the people in the past five years. He said that Modi is banking on emotional issues to win over people and then playing development card during his visit to Hubballi and Kalaburagi. He said if the BJP is voted to power, Modi may not conduct elections in future as they are keen on changing the Constitution.