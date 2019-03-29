Home States Karnataka

Former MLA moves Karnataka HC, seeks to end female foeticide

Dr Sarvabhouma S Bagali said that unless all permissions issued to obstetricians to use ultrasound machines are withdrawn and new permissions are not handed to them, female foeticide will continue.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former MLA Dr Sarvabhouma S Bagali, who was medical doctor by profession, has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the state government for strict implementation of the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, and the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Rules 1996. 

Hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Bagali, who is a resident of Indi in Vijayapura district, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued a notice to the respondents - chief secretary, principal secretary and deputy commissioner, Vijayapura district. 

Expressing concern over increasing female foeticide in state, especially the districts adjoining the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, Bagali has prayed the court to issue directions to the respondents to strictly follow the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the judgment dated November 8, 2016, on the issue. 

Advocate GR Mohan, the counsel the petitioner, prayed the court to direct the respondents to not to permit obstetricians in the state to seize ultrasound machines and permit only trained radiologists to carry out the Obstetric USG examination.

Unless all permissions issued to obstetricians to use ultrasound machines are withdrawn and new permissions are not handed to them, female foeticide will continue, he pleaded.

