General elections and exams hit homestay bookings in Chikkamagaluru

Published: 29th March 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A homestay in Chikkamagaluru

A homestay in Chikkamagaluru. (Photo| Guddadamane Homestay Chikmagalur)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU : The upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ongoing SSLC examinations have hit the numerous sought-after homestays in the Chikkamagaluru district. Considered one of the most scenic hill stations in the Western Ghats, homestays here have been recording fewer bookings this season compared to the last. Nestled in Malnad region, Chikkamagaluru, with its lofty hills, evergreen forests, magnificent rivers and coffee plantations, attract tourists from across the state and country.

Tourists from nearby areas such as Bengaluru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Davangere and others flock to the district mostly on weekends. And there are hundreds of homestays to cater to these tourists and make their days here worthwhile.

Chikkamagaluru Zilla Homestay Malikara Sangha secretary Girish Holadagadde said there are around 200 registered homestays and an equal number of unauthorised ones. Confirming that they have been recording fewer tourists this season, he said, “People are not coming forward to book homestays for the dates when the state goes to vote.” 

He, however, was optimistic that the bookings will shoot up after April, and not only on weekends, but on weekdays too.“On an average, a homestay registers around 70-100 people per month. This time, however, it is just around 20 people. People are not booking on voting days, but are doing so after that,” he said. 
Meanwhile, well-known resorts are seeing business go on as usual.

