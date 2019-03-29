Home States Karnataka

Gossip beda! Karnataka village without tea stall, liquor shop

These villagers from Venkatarayanadoddi have banned tea and liquor shops to prevent violence, cigarettes and gossips.

Published: 29th March 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Women work at a paddy field in Venkatarayanadoddi of Kanakapura Taluk in Ramanagaram. | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A village without a tea stall and liquor shop. Yes, you heard it right. Welcome to Venkatarayanadoddi of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagaram, a village with a population of about 2,700. The reason the villagers give for this unique “ban” is that with tea stalls come youths gathering there and making addas and with that come cigarettes and gossips. Similarly, with liquor shops come fights and murders. We don’t want any of those in our happy and peaceful village, say residents who flocked this reporter. 

Venkateshu and Shivramu, two friends aged about 75 in chorus said that the rule of having no tea stalls was made decades ago. We are a happy village with no quarrels, no eve-teasing, no bad habits and full of respect for women, they added.It has been grilled into the elderly, youngsters, children and everyone in this village that the people here have to ensure that no issue reaches the police station.  

“Hardly any case reaches the police station. Incidents of petty fights are seldom heard here. We feel happy to visit the village as everyone is responsible and elders here ensure that all petty quarrels are settled amongst themselves,” said a senior police officer from Kanakapura police station.

Meanwhile, villagers are glad that such a tradition is being continued for the past six decades. The village is on the road that connects to the famous Kabalamma Betta and has many tourists who pass by and there is always a demand for a small tea stall.

“We don’t want to give place for any tipsy revellers or gossipmongers here. If any visitor, is also found creating nuisance, we take them to Ramappa, our village leader, who will settle the issue,” said Shivramu.

In pre-independence era, there were a few tea stalls and a liquor outlet in the area, said Venkateshu. “Once a fight between a few groups led to a major crime in the area after which the elders took the decision and we have ensured that the tradition continues. Our children and grandchildren will continue it too,” he added.Meanwhile, liquor and money flow freely during elections in many villages in Karnataka but this village apparently unites to select its leader.  

