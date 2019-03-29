In just two weeks, Udupi man digs well

By Express News Service

UDUPI : Bhuvanesh Gowda was a man with a mission. Faced with severe water scarcity, this 32-year-old not only dug up a well himself and sourced water, but he has also been supplying water to his three neighbours. People have been selling their lands due water scarcity.

Gowda, from Saccheripete near Belmannu in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, dug the well in 16 days straight, toiling every evening from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. In the end, he left the villagers surprised when water started to gush out.

As a construction worker, Gowda had time only in the evening to dig. When the well was 18-feet deep, water filled up by about two feet. Bhuvanesh said that during his school days, he used to work with a contractor digging wells. “I worked hard in the evening to dig this well. I am happy that I am able to supply water to my neighbours,’’ he said. Vittala Shetty, a resident, said usually, five to six labourers are needed to take on the task of digging a well.