Karnataka IT raids: No raids on MLAs or MPs, clarifies I-T Department 

The I-T department also requested that their activities should not be politicised, personalised or trivialised.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru MLC BM Farooq arrives at his office in Residency Road in Bengaluru as I-T officials conducts raid at his premises on Thursday.

Bengaluru MLC BM Farooq arrives at his office in Residency Road in Bengaluru as I-T officials conducts raid at his premises on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Income-Tax Department on Thursday afternoon clarified that searches were being carried out by their sleuths in Karnataka and Goa on contractors and others. The department, however, said that no Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) was searched. 

“While it is true that CRPF is being used for providing security, the said Central armed personnel were requisitioned from the State Police (ADGP Law and Order) following normal protocol and have not been flown in from outside the state,” a statement from the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax read. 

“We also request that the activities of the I-T Department should not be politicised, personalised or trivialised. In particular statements which sound like an incitement to physical violence issued by persons holding very responsible posts are deeply deplorable,” the statement added.  

The statement went on to say that the investigation wing of the I-T Department had carried out searches on a wide range of people, including bureaucrats, mining barons, educational institutions as well as politically exposed persons. “All these searches have resulted in collecting credible evidence on tax evasion. The searches on politically exposed persons have covered their entire range of the political spectrum,” the statement added.

