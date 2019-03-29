Karnataka private bus operators can no longer overcharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : If you are planning to travel by a private bus to cast your vote in your native town, and have found that the operator is overcharging, you can complain to the regional transport authorities. Transport Commissioner VP Ikkeri has directed the officials concerned to book cases against owners of such bus operators. They may even lose their licence to operate.

“During special occasions and long weekends, price of the tickets is often increased by the private bus operators. At some places private bus operators are charging heavily on tickets during the elections. Passengers who come across such cases can reach our authorities by phone or email. They will have to mention the name of the operator, time and the route taken, along with the fare charged. We will levy penalty, and if needed, their permit can be suspended too,’’ he said.

“During Deepavali last year, we had booked 2,023 buses and collected penalty of Rs 1.35 crore,” Ikkeri added. Over revision of bus fares, Ikkeri said that last time it was done in 2014. “Both the state-owned KSRTC and private operators have appealed to increase ticket fare by 18 per cent. The demand is pending before the state government. Even the inter-state ticket price hike demand is pending. Decision can be taken only after the polls.”

AUTHORITIES JUST A CALL AWAY

Dial 22213785/ 080-22214900

OR send email to transcom@nic.in