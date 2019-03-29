Home States Karnataka

Trial courts cannot restrict powers of government on life imprisonment: Karnataka High Court

The court clearly cited that the power vested with the President of India, Governor and also the appropriate governments cannot be restricted or curtailed by the sessions judges.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court has ruled that the trial courts cannot direct the government that the accused should not be released from the prison for the rest of their lives while imposing life imprisonment. A division bench of Justices KN Phaneendra and K Natarajan issued this ruling while partly allowing a criminal appeal filed by K Ranjith (25) of Kalkere and TP Bhuvanesh of Roopena Agrahara.

The court said it was clear that the power vested with the President of India, Governor and also the appropriate governments cannot be restricted or curtailed by the sessions judges as they are only empowered to inflict punishment recognised under Section 302 of the IPC for murder - life imprisonment or death sentence - and have no power to inflict any punishment above or between the two.

On May 28, 2012, in relation to a love dispute, the accused Ranjith and Bhuvanesh had assaulted Divya with a long chopper on the right side of her neck. She had succumbed to the injuries later. The trial court had ruled that the accused should not be released from prison for the rest of their lives. 

“Though the act of the accused Ranjith is so harsh and barbaric, the trial court has come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case to impose death sentence. We are of the opinion (that) the extended sentence passed by the trial court directing the government that the accused should not be released from the prison for the rest of their life is on facts also erroneous and unwarranted. Therefore, to that extent, the sentence passed by the trial Court requires to be set aside,” the division bench said.   “...The trial court has committed a legal error in imposing punishment with such direction to the government,” the bench said.

