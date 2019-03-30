Home States Karnataka

101 Olive Ridley eggs sighted at Maravanthe in Udupi district

A team of local residents found a nest while taking a stroll on the seashore looking for turtle tracks.

Published: 30th March 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Eggs of Olive Ridley sea turtles being kept at a hatchery near Maravanthe beach

Eggs of Olive Ridley sea turtles being kept at a hatchery near Maravanthe beach. | EXPRESS

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI :  Local residents of Kanchugodu village, near the seashore at Maravanthe, sighted this season’s maiden collection of Olive Ridley turtle eggs on March 15. The time of the sighting was in tandem with the behavioural pattern of these sea turtles.

A team of local residents-Ganapathi Kharvi, Shekar Kharvi, Vinod, Manju B and others-who are known as sea turtle watchers, found a nest while taking a stroll on the seashore looking for turtle tracks. The team collected 101 eggs from the nest and shifted them to a hatchery at Maravanthe maintained by Field Services and Inter Cultural Learning (FSL) India, an NGO in Kundapur.

“This is the first collection of eggs in the region this season,” said Ganapathi Kharvi, hoping for a good nesting season. He said the turtles visited the shore between 2 am and 5 am. Hence, he has appealed to fishermen engaged in shore line fishing, to take out the nets after 5 am to avoid disturbing the turtles during nesting season. Last season, turtle watchers could not sight any Olive Ridley turtles. The Maravanthe seashore is the preferred destination of the turtles. Watchers could not sight eggs during the previous seasons in the area.

Senior programme manager of FSL India Venkatesh Sheregar said that the eggs were sighted on March 15. “We have a team of locals to guard a 6km stretch of the seashore in Maravanthe and send the eggs to a hatchery. We have fenced the ditch, where the eggs have been placed. After about 55 days they will hatch. Those eggs need to be kept just a metre away from the waves, as ants will not eat the eggs due to the saline content in the sand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udupi Olive Ridley turtle eggs Karnataka Olive Ridley eggs Field Services and Inter Cultural Learning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp