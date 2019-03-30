BJP rushes to control damage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After rumblings among BJP karyakarthas in Bangalore South over Tejaswini Ananth Kumar being sidelined, and the bringing in of new candidate Tejasvi Surya, the BJP swung to control the damage. The state leadership cracked the whip, with B S Yeddyurappa personally summoning former deputy CM R Ashoka to his residence, and advising rebellious leaders to “work for the victory of party candidate Tejasvi Surya”.

Another senior party leader and former minister said, off the record, “This unhappiness and discontent is normal in such a situation. Ultimately, the Modi wave is greater than unhappiness.’’Not surprisingly, Tejaswini has not campaigned for Tejasvi Surya so far. Her close supporter said, “It is not the decision per se, but the way it was done that is painful. It could have been done more gracefully.’’

In spite of this unhappiness among leaders, Ashoka swung into action and called a meeting with ward leaders and workers of Banashankari and Karisandra, at his home in Padmanabhanagar.