Home States Karnataka

BJP rushes to control damage

Published: 30th March 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After rumblings among BJP karyakarthas in Bangalore South over Tejaswini Ananth Kumar being sidelined, and the bringing in of new candidate Tejasvi Surya, the BJP swung to control the damage. The state leadership cracked the whip, with B S Yeddyurappa personally summoning former deputy CM R Ashoka to his residence, and advising rebellious leaders to “work for the victory of party candidate Tejasvi Surya”.

Another senior party leader and former minister said, off the record, “This unhappiness and discontent is normal in such a situation. Ultimately, the Modi wave is greater than unhappiness.’’Not surprisingly, Tejaswini has not campaigned for Tejasvi Surya so far. Her close supporter said, “It is not the decision per se, but the way it was done that is painful. It could have been done more gracefully.’’

In spite of this unhappiness among leaders, Ashoka swung into action and called a meeting with ward leaders and workers of Banashankari and Karisandra, at his home in Padmanabhanagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp