Congress complains to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer as BJP plans to corner CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao and other leaders on Friday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer against the IT raids on Thursday. The leaders had staged a protest outside the IT office on Thursday, calling officials “BJP agents” and the “BJP’s political wing”. The BJP too plans to file a complaint with the EC against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, saying that he had violated the Secrecy Act by announcing that he knew about the raids.

The Congress complaint said the BJP was trying to create fear psychosis among the people. “The BJP is misusing the office of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, whose integrity is doubtful, and who is against the Congress and JD(S). The officer acts as an agent of the BJP by his actions,” read the complaint. “The income tax department on Thursday raided the residences and office premises and relatives of JD(S) ministers and candidates... to mar election prospects and cause fear psychosis among voters, supporters, leaders and candidates of the alliance partners. It is clear that these actions are at the instance of the PM Narendra Modi who is abusing office for political ends.’’

Follow our full election coverage here

On its part, the BJP is trying to turn the tables on Kumaraswamy, who had announced on Wednesday evening that several of his party leaders would be raided, and it turned out to be true a few hours later.

Former minister and BJP MLA SA Ramdas told the media on Friday, “We are preparing to lodge a complaint against the chief minister as he has failed to maintain the secrets of an elite agency like the IT department. It is in clear violation of the Secrecy Act, to which he is bound while taking oath as chief minister. He should also specify whether intelligence personnel are keeping tabs on the functioning of the IT department.”

He recalled Kumaraswamy’s reaction when there were raids on the houses of film actors and producers in January, that when it comes to raids, “everybody is equal before the IT department”. He said it is grave that the chief minister was himself leading a mob, in blatant violation of the model code of conduct.