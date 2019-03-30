Four killed, two injured in accident near Goa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As many as four people were killed and two others were injured after their car rammed head on into an oncoming truck near Hebbal village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday evening.The deceased have been identified as Hazratbi Abbas (32), her son Zhayar Abbas (6), her father-in-law Dulekhan D S (60) and mother-in-law Chandabi (58). They were all from Andhra Pradesh and had settled in Bengaluru.

Hazratbi, Zhayar and Dulekhan were killed on the spot, while Chandbi succumbed at the district hospital in Belagavi. Injured Jaheer Abbas (34), husband of Hazratbi, and Juned Ahmed are undergoing treatment at the hospital.According to police sources, the family had been to Goa for two days and were returning via Kittur. Jaheer, who was on the wheels, tried to dodge a big pothole on the road, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the truck.

On receiving an alert, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Khanapur hospital from where they were later shifted to the district hospital. A case has been registered at Nandgad Police Station.