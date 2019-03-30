Home States Karnataka

Four killed, two injured in accident near Goa

 As many as four people were killed and two others were injured after their car rammed head on into an oncoming truck near Hebbal village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday evening.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  As many as four people were killed and two others were injured after their car rammed head on into an oncoming truck near Hebbal village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday evening.The deceased have been identified as Hazratbi Abbas (32), her son Zhayar Abbas (6), her father-in-law Dulekhan D S (60) and mother-in-law Chandabi (58). They were all from Andhra Pradesh and had settled in Bengaluru. 

Hazratbi, Zhayar and Dulekhan were killed on the spot, while Chandbi succumbed at the district hospital in Belagavi. Injured Jaheer Abbas (34), husband of Hazratbi, and Juned Ahmed are undergoing treatment at the hospital.According to police sources, the family had been to Goa for two days and were returning via Kittur. Jaheer, who was on the wheels, tried to dodge a big pothole on the road, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the truck.

On receiving an alert, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Khanapur hospital from where they were later shifted to the district hospital. A case has been registered at Nandgad Police Station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp