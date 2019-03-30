Home States Karnataka

HN Ananth Kumar is still our MP: Ragihalli residents

The reason for the late Union minister being still etched in their memories is that he had adopted the village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in 2014.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers depositing milk at a dairy cooperative society at Ragihalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru city

Farmers depositing milk at a dairy cooperative society at Ragihalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

RAGIHALLI : For residents of Ragihalli, a village located about 50 km from Bengaluru near the Bannerghatta National Park, late Member of Parliament from Bangalore South HN Ananth Kumar is still their MP. Though the village comes under Bangalore Rural LS constituency, the residents here have always felt Ananth Kumar as their representative at the national level.

The reason for the late Union minister being still etched in their memories is that he had adopted the village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in 2014.

From concrete roads to toilets at every home, Ragihalli has a drinking water plant, a government school, a nationalised bank, a well-equipped panchayat office, an ATM, a systematic diary which collects milk from each household and no garbage anywhere.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to the resident,  they got all these facilities “because of MP Ananth Kumar.”  “He was our MP and we feel abandoned after his sudden demise,” says Shivarudra, a resident.  The residents say they are in a state of dilemma whether to vote in the LS polls are not. “What is the guarantee that the person we vote for will turn up and continue with the development works?”asks Durgappa, another villager.

“Even now after the demise of Ananth Kumar, if we need any help we approach his wife Tejaswini through our panchayat officers. She used to visit our village even in the absence of her husband when he was busy in national politics,” says a villager.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana HN Ananth Kumar Bengaluru South MP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp