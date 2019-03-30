Home States Karnataka

Income tax officials are only doing their job: Karnataka opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa

The Karnataka BJP president said that the Congress and JD(S) are making an issue out of a non-issue and they are trying to subvert the Constitution by protesting against constitutional bodies.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, the coalition government was out on the streets - Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and others — protesting outside the Income Tax office, calling the officials BJP agents and the raids politically motivated. BJP state party president and opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa, in an interview, said they are making an issue out of a non-issue.

The Congress and JD(S) protested against the Income Tax department, and called Commissioner B R Balakrishna a BJP agent. What do you say?

Congress and JD(S) are making an issue out of a non-issue. I-T officials are doing their job and these parties are making a noise. They should know they are trying to subvert the Constitution by protesting against constitutional bodies.

The IT department has never come out in support of anyone, only Balakrishna defended you in the diary case...

IT department officials pointed out that the diary contents released by the Congress were false, as the Congress spokesperson and other leaders said the diary was with the IT department. They wanted to come clean on the issue. 

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s name was dropped from the list of BJP candidates, despite your recommendation. Are they undermining your leadership?

Nothing like that. The high command selected a new face for Bangalore South, and 27 of the 28 candidates were candidates recommended by the state BJP.

What is your expectation of the Speaker’s decision on Umesh Jadhav and the delay?

We have full faith in Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s wisdom on the law, and he will take an appropriate decision on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeduyurappa Karnataka income tax raids karnataka minister raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp