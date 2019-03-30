Home States Karnataka

Leaders wary of former PM HD Deve Gowda’s clutches getting tighter

Former Madhugiri Congress MLA KN Rajanna - a supporter of CLP leader Siddaramaiah - who suffered politically at the hands of Deve Gowda, continued to oppose the latter’s candidature.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The quelling of rebellion for Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, looks like an initial mileage for the JD(S) supremo. However, some of the leaders, especially those within Congress and BJP, are afraid that the Deve Gowda family will take the entire district into its clutches, once Gowda becomes the LS member from here.

Former Madhugiri Congress MLA KN Rajanna - a supporter of CLP leader Siddaramaiah - who suffered politically at the hands of Deve Gowda, continued to oppose the latter’s candidature. In the bypolls held during 2008, Gowda’s daughter-in-law Anitha Kumaraswamy, had defeated Rajanna. After the completion of her term, she shifted to Ramanagara and this was when Rajanna won the 2013 assembly polls. However, in 2018 assembly polls, MV Veerabhadraiah - a vokkaliga and a close confidant of HD Deve Gowda - had defeated Rajanna - an ST Nayaka leader.

Follow our full election coverage here

If Rajanna happens to campaign for HD Deve Gowda in Madhugiri assembly constituency, it amounts to campaigning for the JD(S) party and he would lose his grip completely on the constituency. Sensing this danger, Rajanna backed Muddahanumegowda to be in the contest as a rebel. However, the latter backed out.

“Yes, the party high command has instructed to campaign for the alliance candidate. We’ll tour the district extensively for Deve Gowda, you know,” he sarcastically told reporters, soon after withdrawing his nomination papers reluctantly on Friday.He also expressed his displeasure over the Deputy CM G Parameshwara not being able to retain the seat for the Congress party.

On the other hand, his close friend in the BJP JC Madhuswami, Chikkanayakanahalli MLA, expressed ‘concern’ of the district going into the clutches of HD Deve Gowda and his family members.“People of the district should think about the future of politics, as the ‘yajamanike’ (ownership) will go into the hands of the Gowdas of Hassan district. Even KN Rajanna had fought against the Gowda’s indifference to the district when it comes to the Hemavathy river water issue,” he told reporters.

Parameshwara also could not help in the release of Hemavathy river water, he criticised. According to sources, the DyCM wants to make Tumakuru district leadership irrelevant by establishing H D Deve Gowda, which will have an adverse effect in the long run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tumkur Lok Sabha seat HD Deve Gowda Congress JDS rebels General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp