Sumalatha accuses Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy of misusing his office

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Independent candidate from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, has accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of misusing his office. Earlier in the day, her supporters pointed out flaws in JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s nomination and demanded a full video footage recorded during the scrutiny.

Sumalatha’s election agent Madan said they have pointed out flaws in the nomination papers and on form 26 submitted by Nikhil as it had only two columns while other forms had five. “But, the electoral officers passed orders that the papers are in order,” he said.

Madan also lodged another complaint and sought full footage of the meeting. He also demanded immediate transfer of Deputy Commissioner Manjushree and hinted that a few legal experts have come forward to help them.

Taking a veiled dig at the Chief Minister, Sumalatha said that those who misused power to cover up lapses in filing of nomination papers are criticising the I-T raids.

Meanwhile Manjushree has served a notice to Sumalatha for accusing Chief Minister Kumaraswamy of misusing power. The DC served a notice to Sumalatha and asked her to reply within a day on why the district administration should not take action her. Commenting on the I-T raides, she said, “When I-T sleuths conducted raids on film stars, they have been very cooperative. Why should others seek concession,?”

Clarifying that she has nothing to do with I-T raids, Sumalatha said the officials track the persons for upto one year before conducting raids. “It’s not in my nature to settle scores with others,” she added.

She expressed disappointment over “baseless allegations” made against her during electioneering.

Abhishek, Nikhil indulge in verbal spat

MYSURU: The Mandya Lok Sabha elections campaign turned into a spat between Abhishek Ambareesh and Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday, with the former claiming that he is the son of Mandya.Abhishek, while campaigning in Maddur, flayed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s campaign for his son, in tears. He also enthralled the crowd with a few dialogues and said that the people of Mandya will not let down Mandya da gandu (Mandya’s son).

However, while campaigning in K R Nagar, Nikhil said that the people of Mandya will decide who is the son of Mandya, on April 18.Though, the duo had claimed that they are good friends and politics will not come in the way of their friendship, as the campaign heated up, things turned sour.

The friends got involved in a spat, with Nikhil taking an exception to Abhishek commenting on his father Kumaraswamy.On the other side, Sumalatha and Minister CS Puttaraju were at loggerheads as Puttaraju hit out at the IT raids.