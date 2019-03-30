Home States Karnataka

Udupi: Golden tree snake sneaks into Malpe eatery, scares patrons

A local man,who has some knowledge and experience of rescuing snakes, could not figure the variety of snake it is as it is rarely found in the coastal region.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The snake that was rescued in Malpe

The snake that was rescued in Malpe | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

UDUPI :  A golden coloured snake, with black and red stripes over its body, made its way to a small eatery in Malpe on Tuesday. It was greeted by the screams of onlookers. Soon, with a snake expert at the place, people gathered courage to take a look this non-poisonous golden tree snake. Later it was released in the 
Western Ghats. The snake’s scientific name is Chrysopelea Ornate. Local man Babu Kola, who has some knowledge and experience of rescuing snakes, was first on the site.

However, he could not figure the variety of snake it is as it is rarely found in the coastal region. Later, another expert, Gururaj Sanil, arrived at the spot and was surprised to see the golden tree snake.
Gururaj Sanil said the snake would have come through a vegetable supplying vehicle after falling from a tree, as most vegetable transporting vehicles come from Malnad to Udupi. 

Sanil said the golden tree snake feeds on a variety of prey like lizards and birds. This was the first time he was rescuing this snake in Udupi, he said. Sanil, who has rescued 25,000 snakes so far, majority of them being cobras, said the colour of the golden tree snake was so mesmerizing and that it helps it to blend into the surroundings. “It can be difficult to spot them,” he said. 

Golden tree snakes jump from one branch at a higher altitude to another at a lower altitude. “Golden tree snakes are called flying snakes but they cannot actually fly. They flatten out their body and form cavity with their underbelly. They then twist in the air and jump. They usually do this when they catch sight of prey,” said Sanil. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udupi snake rescue Malpe snake scare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp